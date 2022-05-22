What's new

The recent LGBTQ invasion from foreign Embassies.

Okay, this is kind of a rant but an extremely justified one. As we all know Pakistan is an Islamic nation, it is literally in the name, therefore, the practise of same-sex marriages and gay mingling is strictly forbidden in Islam hence it is frowned upon inside Pakistan and the Islamic world.

The LGBT community is fully functioning and is left to their lifestyle albeit it stays to their premises.

But this does not give open licenses to Foreign Embassies to just throw faggot underground parties and promote the queer lifestyle in public. The two main culprits Embassies hard at trying to draw some angry attention are US and Germany. Also, get this, in one event organised by the German embassy one of the German diplomats decided to sexually harass the local women.

Now where the f*ck are woke Pakistanis. It's like adding salt to open wounds first they organise illegal faggot events then they harass the women. Sometimes I wish to have Zia back.

Bro do you have any link regarding the German diplomat? Social media is also cool.
 
Cultural imperialism.. Yes, people must be educated for their rights but why west promote such stuff.
They are human like any other human..

However, Islamic scholars must find how these people live in married life. Whether a bi is female or male? or 40% lesbian is fully female or not. What special 'needs' she shd have? can Islam allow that? does she need female 'sexual' acts by male spouse so that she is satisfied in marriage? etc etc
 
