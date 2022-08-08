What's new

The recent killings of four Muslim men in Albuquerque have shaken the city. Here's what we know

The recent killings of four Muslim men in Albuquerque have shaken the city. Here's what we know

The ambush-style shootings of three Muslim men and the recent killing of a fourth in Albuquerque have alarmed the city's Muslim community and triggered warnings for mosque-goers as police investigate how the shootings may be linked.
Its a shame this is not getting as much traction in the global media as it should. I mean 1 is homicide, 2 is a coincidence, three is a serial killer.
 
You know the scariest part 2 of the victims attended the funeral proceedings of the previous victims (so it's all happening in the same area)

Killer is ambush shooting and body is usually unrecognizable after the act
FZl4KEsUUAI3XfP.jpeg

This is the car killer used

3/4 Victims are pakistani, older gentleman is Afghan

Most were mosque going men probably even the same mosque as most murders are happening in the same area, he is probably target killing em cause of it
220808001741-albuquerque-four-muslim-men-killings-split-large-169.jpg


Naeem Hussain, 25, died hours after attending a funeral for two other shooting victims.
220808123550-01-naeem-hussain-super-169.jpg

Naeem Hussain migrated as a refugee from Pakistan in 2016 -- fleeing persecution as a Shia Muslim -- and had just become a US citizen last month

He opened his own trucking business this year and was described as being a kind, generous and hardworking person
220807094955-muhammed-hussain-albuquerque-killings-super-169 (1).jpg


Muhammad Afzaal Hussain worked on the planning team for the city of Española. He had studied law and human resource management at the University of Punjab in Pakistan before receiving both master's and bachelor degrees in community and regional planning from the University of New Mexico, according to a news release from the mayor.
"Muhammad was soft-spoken and kind, and quick to laugh," Mayor John Ramon Vigil said in a news release last Wednesday. "He was well-respected and well-liked by his coworkers and members of the community."
 
Fvcking rednecks who murdered innocent Muslims.

Horrible to murder anyone.

And the Muslim religion (Islam) has given a sense of dignity to quite a few peoples. They make 25% of humanity.
 

