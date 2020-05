The KSA King Faisal asked the BD ambassador Humayun Rashid Choudhury, "Why have you broken the largest Muslim state (Pak) of the time?". The BD ambassador replied, "For the same reason you broke your ties with the Ottoman Empire".....



Now, Humayun Rashid Choudhury is no ordinary unlettered Bangal folk. A graduate of the Aligarh Muslim University and a member of the Pak Foreign Service, he delivered the first speech as a BD official in the full house Indian Parliament immediately following the Indian recognition of BD in the first week of December, '71. And, that too at the presence of the Indian President and PM of that time. See the video clip below. There he clearly mentioned Indira Gandhi as the Leader of BD too . He was BD's first Ambassdor in India.