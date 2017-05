The Trump administration’s foreign policy regarding Pakistan, or rather its lack of, has to a certain degree manifested and we saw it on display at the Muslim summit in Saudi Arabia this week.In his address to the Muslim world in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, President Trump failed to acknowledge Pakistan as an ally in the war on terror. Trump not only praised the contributions of many Gulf States in eradicating terrorism, he even mentioned the nations who had suffered from terrorism. He managed to leave out Pakistan in both instances.The warmth expressed by the U.S President when he talked to Prime Minister Nawaz on the phone shortly after his election seems to have dissipated.Read More: Trump’s speech in Riyadh in fact proves that the US needs Iran.. This could not have been a mistake or carelessness on the part of the American President given Pakistan’s contribution to the U.S led “War on Terror” has been the most if not the foremost significance.But even if all internal and external challenges are accounted for, the fact remains that Pakistan is a nuclear power, and maintains the largest army of all Muslim states.It is estimated that from 2002 to 2016 Pakistan has suffered losses, direct and indirect, equating to roughly $118 billion due to terrorism. The loss of life during this period is very hard to accurately pinpoint but rough approximations put it around 70,000 to 90,000. The nation is still beset with periodic attacks which have, albeit, gone down in frequency but have yet to die down completely.By providing a secure supply route for NATO, Pakistan also plays an integral role in supporting the U.S effort in Afghanistan.Given these facts, it would be fair to expect recognition from an ally for whom such grave sacrifices have been made. But for some reason, the Trump administration has deliberately chosen to withhold this recognition.The reasoning of Trump’s strategists may be hidden but the current state of affairs provides adequate food for thought. The PML-N leadership is embroiled in a fight for its survival in the Supreme Court over the Panama revelations. The national image is being maligned by an intense Indian media campaign. The army is not what it was 5 years ago.All recent mention of Pakistan in the high echelons of U.S state machinery has been focused on the hypothesis that Pakistani territory serves as a sanctuary for terrorist groups.But even if all internal and external challenges are accounted for, the fact remains that Pakistan is a nuclear power, and maintains the largest army of all Muslim states. Hence, when it comes to addressing the entire Muslim world, Trump ignoring Pakistan appears to have specific strategic motives.