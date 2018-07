Yes I agree. Pakistan came into being in 1947 but right now we are seeing the birth of "Pakistanio". The convergence of Pakhtun, Punjabi, Baloch, Sindhi [Kashmiri] into one nation under brand "Pakistanio". And that is nationalism. This might be the greatest legacy IK leaves behind. From gates of Khyber to Wahga to Arabian Sea he will unite the country. As it is PTI's mandate is the most across country then any other party.

Click to expand...