The Reason Pakistan Needs to Get Rid of CSS (Central Superior Service)

These CSS and PMS are a curse on this nation. I have experience with them, so ill just explain with a small example.

In KPK the PDMA, the disaster management authority in order to upgrade and provide quick relief hired experts in disaster management. These were ppl with masters and phds in disaster management. They were given posts of deputy directors in districts, but made independent of DC, and have their own funds and facilitoes in each district for quick response and relief. The guys hired were experts in the field, they were given fund to purchase equipment as well, like sensors to forecast floods etc.

As usual the BA pass PMS and CSS lobby interfered, gave all that power n fund to a PMS/CSS officer in district and gave them post of ADC relief. Now these baabus have no expertise of disaster management and used the funds to buy vigos and furniture. The highly educated disaster management experts mostly left because they had no power and no role to do anything. We saw the outcome in floods. The ppl saved due to early warning were as a result of purchases of sensors made by those experts before their positions were taken by baabus.

These corrupt stupid baabus have destroyed the country, they do more corruption than politicians and are a curse on this country.