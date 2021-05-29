The reason behind US detention of prominent Sunni Commander of Iraqi Hashd al-Sha'bi

جزئیات مهم از پشت پرده دستگیری فرمانده باهوش و محبوب اهل سنت عراق/ چرا آمریکایی‌ها از «قاسم مصلح» عصبانی هستند؟ + عکس فرمانده زیرک بسیج مردمی با ادعای واهی بازداشت موقت شد اما واقعیت این اقدام را باید در خشم آمریکا از آنچه که در مرزهای عراق و سوریه میگذرد جست وجو کرد؛ جایی که نظامیان آمریکایی و داعشی ها غافلگیر شدند.

In recent days, protests against the economic situation and poor welfare services in the central and southern regions of Iraq have intensified, and large-scale anti-government demonstrations have taken place in various cities, especially Baghdad.During the demonstrations in the Iraqi capital, a number of citizens were suspiciously killed (such as the killing of demonstrators in 2019) by unknown individuals, which led to an increase in anti-government protests and angered the people.As the protests intensified, on Tuesday (June 4), a group of Iraqi government security forces led by فاضل ابورغیف detained Mr. Qasim Mohammad Karim al-Khafaji, known as قاسم مصلح, the senior commander of the popular mobilization in the southern Al-Dora area of Baghdad.A field source who is closely following the developments in the Iraqi capital referred to the details of the arrest of this high-ranking commander of the Hashd al-Shabi and said that the Iraqi government arrested Qasim Mosleh under the pretext of killing a number of prominent demonstrators, including Ihab Al-Wazni.The field source said that the Iraqi government leaders slandered this popular and senior military commander of the popular mobilization and told a lie, adding that the government forces were pursuing specific goals and to prove their baseless claim that Qasim Mosleh was involved in The killing of the demonstrators while they did not provide any evidence, and they were eventually met with a decisive response from the popular mobilization fighters, and eventually were forced to release him.He added: "Mr. Qassem Mosleh is one of the most famous commanders of the Hashd Organization and is currently in charge of the" Al-Tafuf "Brigade or the 13th Brigade and the western and important areas of Anbar province. (Sunni majority province) "This field source referred to Mr. Mosleh's command over Hazrat Ali Akbar's brigade affiliated with Utbah before 2015 and said: "He is one of the greatest commanders in Karbala, who in 2020 strongly opposed the split and separation of Utbah resistance groups from the popular mobilization."The field source stated that this resourceful, valuable and popular commander of Iraq had a very good and close relationship with the martyr General Haj Qassem Soleimani and Martyr Abu Mahdi, adding: "Currently, Qassem Mosleh has a very close and strong relationship with the senior commanders of the Resistance Front."Qassem MoslehHe referred to the news and psychological warfare of the Ba'athist media and the opposition of the Resistance Front against this commander during his arrest and said: "In addition to accusing Qassem Mosleh of participating in the killing of demonstrators and having a sectarian point of view, They claimed that he was causing trouble for the Sunni people in the west of Anbar province.The field source stated that these allegations are false according to the testimony of the honorable Sunni people of Al-Anbar province, adding: "These lies are being spread in the Ba'athist media while he is known as a moderate figure in Al-Anbar."According to this field source, Qasim Mosleh in western Anbar is known as a pioneer in solving the problems of the inhabitants of urban, rural and Sunni tribes, so that "Mohammad Al-Karbouli" is one of the MPs whose thoughts and opinions about Shiites are obvious to everyone. From the Iraqi channels, he explicitly stated that this commander has a very good relationship with the people, especially the nomads, and that he has helped a lot in resolving the disputes.The developments on the ground and what is happening in the southern and central regions of Iraq these days clearly show that the arrest of the senior commander of the popular mobilization was done for two specific purposes, and in the first case, the Kazemi government started accusing Qasim Mosleh of Interfering in the assassination of the famous demonstrators (Ihab al-Wazni) tried to tarnish the image of the popular mobilization among the people especially the Sunni commanders of the organization.Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Kazemi, who has failed to deliver on slogans and promises to improve the economy and is seeking an opportunity to justify his government's inability, seeks to capitalize on the protests and gain minimal popularity among protesters by accusing Hashd Sunni commander.In stating the second purpose of the arrest of the senior commander of the Hashd shabi, it should be explained that Qassem Mosleh closely monitors the movements of ISIL terrorist elements and American convoys in the western part of Al-Anbar province and the border with Syria and in some cases he Did not allow American terrorists enter Iraqi territory from Syria, which angered White House officials and their allies in Baghdad.According to informed field sources, the US terrorist army repeatedly tried to smuggle ISIL terrorists from Syria into Iraq among its convoys, but was not allowed to enter into Iraqi territories by this clever commander.It seems to have been one of the main reasons for the arrest of Qassim Mosleh, the brave commander of the popular mobilization, and he had even been warned by the Iraqi government not to obstruct the Americans at the border, but he ignored the security forces. He was arrested under the command of Mostafa Kazemi.According to Mashreghnews agency, the senior commander of the Hashdwas also threatened after his release and was told that if he returned to the west of Anbar province, he could be targeted by the US terrorist army or assassinated by other groups.