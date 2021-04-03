The reason behind the new headquarters of the Ministry of Defense, the Octagon inside the new administrative capital



The reason is not because the new capital has the most recent infrastructure, the real reason is the location of the "New Administrative Capital", which was mainly chosen to serve an undeclared strategic goal for the Egyptian national security of the utmost importance, which is as follows:The location of the new administrative capital is very close to the “regional ring road”. There are 7 governorates representing the “northern arc”, which are the governorates of the canal cities (Suez, Ismailia, and Port Said) in addition to the governorates of Menoufia, West and East, all of which will use the regional ring road to reach the new administrative capital.While the governorates of the Southern Arc / Upper Egypt use Helwan Gate Road to reach the regional ring road and from it to the new administrative capital.So what's new in the matter? The fact that is currently taking place is considered a "coup against the military defense base on the Egyptian Delta, which has been known since it was prepared by the British occupation of Egypt in the past to the present day."What the Egyptian state did is that it created a huge urban agglomeration on an area of 170 thousand feddans, as a start, only in the middle of that distance between the Cairo / Suez road and Cairo / Ismailia road, it would be the nucleus of the next leap in the direction of the Suez Canal to fill the gap between the backward of the cities of the Suez Canal and the governorates of the Delta of Egypt.Where, and since we officially finished implementing 6 car tunnels under the Suez Canal, the main line of defense for the Egyptian Delta is: the Sinai Peninsula itself, not the Suez Canal as before.What is the significance of this for the Egyptian military plan in the end? The state, in all cases, has two field armies in the canal cities, with limits to the scope of responsibility of each of them for the entire Sinai Peninsula itself.The Suez Canal is a military water barrier, so it is its obstacle to the transfer of the second field army forces from Ismailia, west of the Suez Canal, also it is an obstacle to the transfer of the Third Army field forces from Suez to the west of the Suez Canal, although the tunnels that were dug under the Suez Canal solved part of the problem.Therefore, Egypt built both the new city of Suez and the new city of Ismailia, but east of the Suez Canal, to serve as extensions to the original canal governorates as a starting point for the rest of the Sinai lands linked by floating bridges and 6 new tunnels with the duplication of the martyr Ahmed Hamdi tunnel below the Suez Canal.With the filling of the urban void behind those cities through the new administrative capital, and the ensuing urban sprawl to the cities of the Suez Canal.With the filling of the urban void behind those cities through the new administrative capital, and the ensuing urban sprawl to the cities of the Suez Canal.For your information, the Egyptian state has spent about 680 billion pounds under the "national security of the state" item in the infrastructure, projects and new cities inside the Sinai Peninsula during the past 7 years only, to prepare them for the next leap so that the main defense line for the Egyptian Delta begins from the Egyptian international border line with Israel is not a blocker of the Suez Canal, and it cannot make a way in any way.Thus, the killing of the "Israeli security theory", which relies on the principle of transferring the battle to the land of the opponent and not on the land of Palestine, is struck for several reasons, the most important of which is its lack of geographical depth in terms of area, its inability to continue in a war that lasts for several consecutive months and its inability to bear any battle Under no circumstances on its territory.Therefore, Israel was keen in the past in its wars with the Arabs to transfer the battles to the land of the opponent for the reasons mentioned.