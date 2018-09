The bizarre and escalating “trade war” being waged by Washington against the Chinese is not at all about balance of trade surpluses.

Washington launched a similar attack, using private hedge funds, in 1997 to destroy the Asian “Tiger Economies” of South Korea, Malaysia, Singapore, Hong Kong and other fast developing Asian economies.

Prior to that, beginning with the infamous dollar-yen Plaza Accord, Washington engineered a Japanese real estate and stock market bubble and the subsequent Bank of Japan long economic deflation to control Japan’s enormous economic advances.

In order for Washington to effectively control China at this point, it must do what Washington did in the 1990’s in the Russian Federation when they broke state control of issue of money and dictated to their vassal Boris Yeltsin the creation of an independent Central Bank of Russia. Until the Gods of Money are able to break state control of the PBOC, China has the means of dealing with its debts largely independent of dollar blackmail