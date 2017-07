In simple terms, when Chinese J-6 and type 59 tanks were at the Uganda-Tanzania war. India LCA and Arjun tank does not even exist. when China's J-7 and type 69 tank were at the Iran-Iraq war. India LCA and Arjun tank is just a paper. Still not simple enough? OK, a direct contrast....

1, India is the only country in the world that does not have an independent satellite navigation system.



2, India is the only country in the world without manned space technology (not to blame India, because there are only three countries in the world with manned space technology, Russia, USA, China)



3, India is the only country in the world with no space docking technology.

4, India is the only country in the world without the moon landing technology.