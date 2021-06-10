The real economic challenge - 94% of Pakistani's unware of GDP

Trango Towers said: Try the same survey in any country and results will be identical Click to expand...

graphican said:

But does that mean people who are unaware of national GDP growth are not contributing to it? Will a greater awareness about GDP improve GDP or per capita income? Education, in general, would benefit everyone - true - but knowing what statistical and economic figures are running this month would not affect common people on the street. @313ghazi , lack of education is a national misery for us, and on top of that, statistics and economics are one of the least involving topics. It is not that these topics are not reported by the government or they are not discussed in the media, their dryness and lack of impact keeps people from watching them or even trying to comprehend when they do not make sense.

That's a really good point, i doubt the majority of people in the UK could explain what the terms mean, but I think many people will have heard or them and have some idea of what they are.I think Imran Khan individually does a brilliant job of simplifying complex issues in his public addresses, but I think PTI as a party and as government are not doing good enough to highlight their successes. They seem to think winning trend wars on twitter and providing mu-tor-jawab on angry panel shows in the evening is enough.I'll give you a perfect example. Sehat insaf card. Apparently all residents in AJK were going to get one. I read this in Dawn in August last year. Have they got it? How do you get one? What can you use it for? What can't you use it for? Where is it accepted?This alone should be the sort of thing that would win an election, yet most people will automatically assume;- i'll never get it, govt corruption kare gi, pesa golmol ho jai ga- only PTI chamchay can get it, just like only PPP chamchay could get BISPIf I was in charge of publicity for this i'd do the following;1. Run TV and newspaper ads2. Create tiktok videos and whatsapp messages about how to get the card3. Have party workers hand out leaflets outside masjid at jummah time, informing people about how to get it4. Encourage/incentivise local workers to help people sign up for it5. have workers go from mohalla to mohalla, village to village, helping people sign up6. Setup QA sessions in bazaars, masjids, campuses of colleges/uni7. Hire influencers to spread awareness of how to sign up for it on social mediaYou have to push it really hard, let everyone know all the benefits, don't get anyone be confused about it.It could win an election by itself, it's that important, yet the common man is as unaware as they are of GDP.I agree, it won't change peoples lives, but i feel it would change perception. It's easy to sell doom and gloom and economic fake news amidst high inflation.