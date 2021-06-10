The real economic challenge - 9% of Pakistani's unware of GDP

As much as 94% respondents said that they did not know about the GDP growth rate.

According to 91% respondents, they were not aware of current account deficit - the gap between external receipts and payments.

About 97% respondents said that did not know about the fiscal deficit - the gap between government revenues and expenditures,

Also for 98% respondents, the per capita income was an alien terminology.

The government ministers often boast about booming stock exchange but 91% respondents do not know about it.

foreign exchange reserves. Around 97% respondents said they are unaware about it.

I was reading this article in the Tribune, not sure the scale of the survey but I suspect the figures are accurate. The headlines;This is why the government must continue to focus on the sorts of governance where change can be seen and felt. For example, road resurfacing, gutters, painting buildings, and most importantly inflation, especially with food and energy.The vast majority of the electorate is completely unaware of economic terms and their impact.