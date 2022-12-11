The real causes of Muslims scientific downfall

Muhammad Saftain Anjum
I need some material on this topic (for a debate competition.
Deviance from islam is the most commonly told factor for their downfall.
I read on a book long ago (probably by Dr. Ausaf Ali) that the lack of entrepreneurship culture in Muslim empires was a major cause of Muslims scientific downfall .
That's an interesting factor not usually discussed
I think some more similar factors would have been there that caused their scientific downfall
Think of them and write them right here
Thanks in advance
