The real causes of Muslims scientific downfall

Muhammad Saftain Anjum

Muhammad Saftain Anjum

Mar 8, 2021
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
I need some material on this topic (for a debate competition.
Deviance from islam is the most commonly told factor for their downfall.

I read on a book long ago (probably by Dr. Ausaf Ali) that the lack of entrepreneurship culture in Muslim empires was a major cause of Muslims scientific downfall .

That's an interesting factor not usually discussed
I think some more similar factors would have been there that caused their scientific downfall
Think of them and write them right here
Thanks in advance
 

