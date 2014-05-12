The real beauty of Balti culture,Thongmos Chorba,t Ghanche. GBAncient Balti pot made in Thongmos village of Chhorbat Valley, the most remote area of Baltistan.These utensils are made from stone and it is called Korzing Kuat in Balti language.The taste of food made in this pot made from natural stone is different and healthy.Local masterpieces make it now in the form of different decoration pieces and gift packs. And the markhor-like decoration piece is very much liked in the area.Love your culture to the extent of obsession and save it from ending....Encourage these artists.