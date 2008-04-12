What's new

The re-entry of the MQM into power caused panic!!!

The re-entry of the MQM into power caused panic in the market, and a mass apprehension that large scale extortion would again start. and our most so called representatives of 98% poors and middle class, know the public opinions so even they havent bother about public opinions as they are self helped /self voted person and no need public to come to vote they do themselves on public behalf, but in case of precautionary they tried to better their image and announce just a week before elections that, "no worker is supposed to ask public or businessmen for donation, and if some one come to ask money so inform 90 about it" to make amends and try to show us that his MQM is a different MQM, why they need to ask now that "To provide for the eradication and curbing the menace of involuntary donations or forced 'chanda' in the province of Sindh . . . . . circumstances exist which render it necessary to take immediate action . . . . Collection of funds by any person at the doorstep of a donor is prohibited . . ." its self explanatory that, every one in MQM from Top to bottom know these fact, in fact all are involve to contribute that money.

By the way, The 'definition' of "doorstep" as given in the ordinance: "includes a residential or commercial premises, business office, factory, shop including market premises and vendors push carts." So, if extortion takes place at any other location, it is not covered by this order.

The peoples of Karachi are fade up and fall in troubles of unemployment due to mostly factories are closing down becuz of threats, educations is collapsed and no discipline, No Law & order situation in city. Even non of worker or any senior designator bother about the importance and respect of Flag, i have been observed in city that The MQM flags is stretched and faded by the time, but non of your any so called lovers bother about it. at least you must teach the meaning and importance of Flag.

Altaf Bahi telling true that, the only part (gang) who took the person from poor class and send to parliament /ministry............ i agreed that each area of Karachi and Hyderabad its normally observed that, the office bearer of MQM area office, unit office, and even parliamentarians even counselors and tehsil nazims enjoy life not well but very well, they maintain fleet of high valued saloon vehicles, they "drink", they "eat", and spend night with whors to discuss the country affairs and public problems, while they spent their days in search "mukmuka" and "khaancha", threat to any common peoples. Bhai is right as the person who hasn't the money to buy even a sleeper, They off-course now maintain huge properties in city and abroad.
Its all open not the hidden secrat.

Well, let us suppose that, Altaf Bhai is live far away in London, and he dont know about it all.............. but not knowing is also dangerous signal for himself too, as it shows that this party is became a "criminal Mafias" and cashing Bhai and using him as their cover, but damage his familiarity /goodwill among the peoples. in this case its dangerous for Altaf Bhai himself and his sincere leadership if any, (as his past experience) and restructuring needed.

Jaan Ki Amaan Paon tu urz karon, I wud like to request Altaf Bhai and to the real well wishers of Altaf Bhai to be conscious, and if you are not involved in this all situations then please look in to the matter and restructure where it will needed, what ever I have stated above its in lighter mode while the case is high sensitive more then mentioned.

Otherwise, Nothing will change in this country unless we follow that first dictum of the great man who founded this country, Mohammad Ali Jinnah: "The first duty of a government is to maintain law and order so that the life, property and religious beliefs of its subjects are fully protected by the state." (August 11 1947, in the Constituent Assembly at Karachi). We have yet to find a government which can do this.
 
I wish you good luck and long safe life now, plz be caucious after hv risen above issue, as even they do not bother and care army too,
they became now very powerfull Mafia, whch have power full influence upon forces, as we all remember that, they have been engaged and enjoy with govt of a powerfull army general inchief despte of their involvement in the murder case of an army personal (Maj) and the also involve in attack of Core-Commandre Karachi.
So plz be caucious to to remarks upon these damn MQM who is even beyond the control of army.
Allah may safe our country.
 
