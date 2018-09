is scheduled to relinquish command of Pakistan Army by the end of this month after completing his 3-year

General Raheel Sharif , the 15th Chief of Army Staff,fixed term in office. Unlike his predecessor, he has already declined an offer for an extension in his tenure. Though he served as COAS for a relatively shorter period, has earned a reputation as a courageous, pragmatic and professional military commander. In fact, in a short period of 3-years, he proactively played his role in evolving a comprehensive strategy to counter terrorism which had been the most critical challenge for Pakistan for the last one-and-half decade. Thus he has just proved that the courage, resolution and commitment matter the most when it comes to curbing the menace of terrorism