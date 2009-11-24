The Rafale close to the Grail in the United Arab Emirates

11/17/2021EXCLUSIVE - The Dassault Hunter is close to a contract with Abu Dhabi. An announcement could be made during Emmanuel Macron's visit to the Gulf, scheduled for December 2-4.The Dassault Aviation fighter has never been so close to the goal. According to several sources interviewed by Challenges, negotiations with Abu Dhabi are very advanced for the order of the French fighter plane, most likely to the F4 standard, the version planned for the Air Force by 2025. If negotiations continue to advance at this rate, an announcement could be made before the end of the year.A window of fire emerges: Emmanuel Macron’s next tour of the Gulf, the last of his five-year term. According to our sources, the head of state is due to pay a visit to Abu Dhabi on December 2, followed by a trip to Doha (Qatar) and then to Riyadh (Saudi Arabia) on December 3 and 4. His sherpa Emmanuel Bonne and Patrick Durel, Africa and Middle East advisor at the Élysée Palace, are currently on hand to lay down the details of this tour, also intended to mark the 50 years of the United Arab Emirates.