The racism against Black people across North Africa

www.youtube.com

Are Black people welcome in Tunisia? | The Stream

Activists in Tunisia are raising alarm over an increase in racist violence and hate speech against sub-Saharan African migrants and refugees who reside in th...
And these people call Europeans racist when they dont want Arabs in their countries!!!!

But I guess in this case it cannot be compared to Arabs in Europe, right?! Because these people are Black, so they are only Abeed, right?!
(Or as Pakistanis would say the Kaliyaa, right?!)
So it's not OK to oppose Arabs, but it's totally OK to hate the abeed / kaliyaa, right?!

But Muslims cannot be racist, right?!!
 

