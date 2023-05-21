The quiet Pakistan general waging war against Imran Khan

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
ELITE MEMBER
- Sep 26, 2018
- 15,358
- 13
- Country
-
- Location
-
Mr Khan’s long tussle with Pakistan’s government and military leadership increasingly resembles a personal duel with Gen Asim Munir
Once is a charismatic cricketer-turned-politician rallying crowds of devoted supporters against his removal from power.
The other is a quiet general who privately wields significant clout and leads an army that likes to hold the final say in Pakistan’s governance.
Imran Khan’s 13-month-long tussle with Pakistan’s government and military leadership has tipped the country into a political crisis and increasingly resembles a personal duel with Gen Asim Munir.
At the heart of their clash is an apparent falling-out that neither man has acknowledged publicly, stemming from a threat to investigate Mr Khan’s family for alleged corruption that reportedly led to Gen Munir’s sacking from Pakistan’s powerful Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) spy agency in 2019.
................(missing lines)
Alleging that Gen Munir is threatening “democracy, our constitution, fundamental rights”.
“He’s basically dismantling the future of this country to protect himself,” the 70-year-old said last week.
The former Pakistan cricket captain has waged a relentless protest campaign since he was forced from power in April 2022 by a parliamentary no-confidence vote.
His allegations that he was squeezed out in a US-backed conspiracy, aided by top generals and his political rivals, have found widespread sympathy even though he has provided little evidence.
Refusing to go quietly, he has rallied massive crowds and demanded snap polls. He has also been shot in an assassination attempt.
For the detailed article follow the link below.
Once is a charismatic cricketer-turned-politician rallying crowds of devoted supporters against his removal from power.
The other is a quiet general who privately wields significant clout and leads an army that likes to hold the final say in Pakistan’s governance.
Imran Khan’s 13-month-long tussle with Pakistan’s government and military leadership has tipped the country into a political crisis and increasingly resembles a personal duel with Gen Asim Munir.
At the heart of their clash is an apparent falling-out that neither man has acknowledged publicly, stemming from a threat to investigate Mr Khan’s family for alleged corruption that reportedly led to Gen Munir’s sacking from Pakistan’s powerful Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) spy agency in 2019.
................(missing lines)
Alleging that Gen Munir is threatening “democracy, our constitution, fundamental rights”.
“He’s basically dismantling the future of this country to protect himself,” the 70-year-old said last week.
The former Pakistan cricket captain has waged a relentless protest campaign since he was forced from power in April 2022 by a parliamentary no-confidence vote.
His allegations that he was squeezed out in a US-backed conspiracy, aided by top generals and his political rivals, have found widespread sympathy even though he has provided little evidence.
Refusing to go quietly, he has rallied massive crowds and demanded snap polls. He has also been shot in an assassination attempt.
For the detailed article follow the link below.
The quiet Pakistan general waging war against Imran Khan
Mr Khan’s long tussle with Pakistan’s government and military leadership increasingly resembles a personal duel with Gen Asim Munir
www.telegraph.co.uk