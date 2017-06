I have collected a database of all terrorism incidents against or suspected against Shia of Pakistan. The database has been meticulously collected while sifting through news reports of the last 17 years. We counted about 1850 Deaths over 17 years.

There is a certain margine of error.

Note that many incidents also had victims from non shia communities, but we added in the list as many victims were shia, such as Parachinar Market bombings which has been a regular incident over the years.

If we do the maths and add the numbers. The question is, does this look like "Shia Genocide"?





P.S. It took us a few days to varify and Re-Varify news reports and build this post. Please don't pollute the comment section with sectarianism. Discuss with reasoning.



8th June 2003 : 11 Hazara Shia police cadets killed in Quetta.



4th July 2003 : 47 Shia Killed in a Mosque attack in Quetta.



28th February 2004 : 3 Shia Killed in bombing in Rawalpindi Mosque.



2nd March 2004 : 42 Shia Killed when a procession was Suicide bombed in Quetta.



7th May 2004 : 15 Shia Killed in a Shia Madressa bombing in Karachi.



14th May 2004 : Six Shia of same family gunned down in Lahore.



31 May 2004 : 16 Shia Killed in Imam Bargah Bombing in Karachi.



21 September 2004 : 3 Shia family members killed in Dera Ismael Khan.



1st October 2004 : 25 Shia killed in Sialkot in a Mosque bombing.



10 October 2004 : 4 Shia Killed in a Mosque bombing in Lahore.



8th January 2005 : 10 People killed in Shia Sunni riots in Gilgit.



25 May 2005 : 6 Shia killed by IED in Waziristan.



9th February 2006 : An incident in Hang sparked Ashura day violence throughout the country. 35 Deaths reported, some sunni , some Shia.



14th July 2006 : 2 Shia target killed in Karachi.



6th October 2006 : 17 Killed in Shia Sunni clashes in Orakzai Agency.



27 January 2007 : 13 Shia Killed in Mosque bombing in Peshawar.



11 April 2007 : 35 Killed in Shia Sunni clash in Kurram Agency.



4th August 2007 : 9 Killed in a car Bomb explosion in Kurram agency. It was not clear how many were Shia.



19 November 2007 : 94 killed during Shia sunni clashes in Parachinar.



17th January 2008 : 12 Shia killed in mosque Bombing in Peshawar.



16 June 2007 : 4 Shia Killed in a Mosque Bomb blast in Dera Ismael Khan.



7 - 18 August 2008 : 287 People Killed during Clashes between Shia Turi and Bangash Tribes of Kurram agency.



10th January 2009 : 26 People Killed during Shia Sunni fight in Hangu.



26 January 2009 : 1 Hazara Shia leader target killed in Quetta.



5 February 2009 : 32 Shia Killed in a Mosque bombing in Dera Ghazi Khan.



20 February 2009 : 30 Shia Killed in a Funeral bombing in Dera Ismael Khan.



05 April 2009 : 22 Shia Killed in a congregation Bombing in Chakwaal.



29 July 2009 : 2 Shia killed in IED blast in Shangla.



8 September 2009 : 4 Shia killed in Orakzai school attack.



28 December 2009 : 42 Shia Killed on a procession Bombing in Krachi.



18 July 2010 : 1 Shia Killed in terrorist attack in Sargodha.



03 August 2010 : 01 Shia leader killed in Karachi. Resulting riots killed 35 people.



17 August 2010 : 01 Shia cleric killed in Karachi.



01 September 2010 : 30 Shia killed in a bomb blast during Shia procession in Lahore.



03 September : 73 Shia killed in Suicide bombing of Shia procession in Quetta.



10 December 2010 : 16 Shia Killed during an attack on a Shia run hospital in Hangu.



25 January 2011 : 13 Shia Killed in Lahore during a bomb blast in procession.



18 May 2011 : 7 Shia Hazara target killed in Quetta.



31 August : 11 Shia Hazara Killed in a Mosque bombing in Quetta.



20 September : 26 Shia Pigrims target killed on Pakistan Iran border.



23 September : 3 Shia Hazara Killed in Mastung.



1 January 2012 : 1 Shia cleric target killed in Karachi



7 January 2012 : 4 Killed during Shia Sunni riots in Gilgit.



25 January 2012 : 3 Shia Lawyers target killed in Karachi.



17 February 2012 : 41 People die including Shia in market bombing in Parachinar.



28 February 2012 : 18 Shia killed in a Bus in Kohistan.



28 June 2012 : 14 Shia Hazara killed in Quetta.



06 July 2012 : 18 Shia Pilgrims killed in Turbat .



16 August 2012 : 20 Shia killed in a Bus in Mansehra.



17 August 2012 : 2 Shia students killed in Karachi when their bus was attacked.



27 August 2012 : 3 Shia killed in Quetta.



1 September 2012 : 7 Shia Hazara target Killed in Quetta.



15 September : 15 people killed in Parachinar market bombing.



26 September : 01 Shia cleric killed in Quetta.



16 October 2012 : 4 Shia Killed in Quetta.



06 November 2012 : 01 Shia cleric killed in Quetta.



06 November 2012 : 03 Shia Hazara killed in Quetta.



01 January 2013 : 01 shia cleric killed in Chiniot.



09 January 2013 : 01 Shia school teacher target Killed in Karachi.



01 February 2013 : 20 Shia killed in a mosque bombing in Hangu.



18 February 2013 : 02 Shia target killed in Karachi.



03 March 2013 : 45 Shia killed in a mosque bomb blast in Karachi.



20 June 2013 : 15 Shia killed in mosque bombing in Peshawar.



11 July 2013 : 02 Shia killed in Peshawar mosque bomb blast.



15 July 2013 : 04 Shia Hazara killed in Quetta firing.



27 July 2013 : 60 people killed in a maket Bombing in Parachinar , including Shia.



06 September 2013 : 07 Shia killed in firing in Jassoki.



15 November 2013 : 08 people killed in a Shia Sunni clash in Rawalpindi.



17 December 2013 : 03 Shia killed in an Imam Bargah bombing in Rawalpindi.



01 January 2014 : 03 Shia Pilgrims killed in a bus bombing i Quetta.



08 June 2014 : 24 Shia pilgrims killed in a Bus attack in Quetta.



09 January 2015 : 08 Shia killed in an Imam Bargah bombing in Rawalpindi.



30 January 2015: 53 Shia killed in Mosque bombing in Shikarpur.



13 February 2015: 19 Shia killed in a Mosque firing in Peshawar.



13 May 2015 : 46 Shia Ismaili killed in a Bus attack in Karachi.



13 December 2015 : 23 people killed in Parachinar Market bombing.



12 November 2016 : 52 people including Shia killed in shah noorani shrine blast in Khuzdar.



20 January 2017 : 25 people including Shia killed in market bombing Parachinar.



16 February 2017 : 88 people killed including Shia in lal Shahbaz Qalandar shrine bombing.



31 March 2017: 25 Shia killed in a mosque bombing in Parachinar.



23 June 2017 : 75 people including Shia Killed in a Market bombing in Parachinar.

