At the current moment, India does not have an operational MIRV capable missile.Agni 5 is upgradable to MIRV configuration & DRDO is currently working to add MIRV feature in Agni 5.Agni 6, currently under development (expected to be complete by 2018), will have MIRV capability by default. It will be able to carry and deploy upto 10 nuclear warheads in a single launch. @PARIKRAMA If you people can shed some light.