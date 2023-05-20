The Qualities of Vedic Women

Sri Dharma Pravartaka Acharya will be explaining the Art of Womanhood from the Vedic perspective. What are the intrinsic qualities and attributes of a liberated woman? What does it mean to be a healthy and joyful Vedic woman? Watch this enlightening video to find out!
Brahmanas constitute the sacred priestly order of the Vedic religion. The Brahmanical Order are also the clergy class of the International Sanatana Dharma Society. This is a position that requires personal adherence to very strict spiritual standards, including living a completely sattvic (pure and good) lifestyle.
In this special livestream, Sri Dharma Pravartaka Acharya will comment on an important verse from the Paramahamsa-Parivrajaka Upanishad in which Lord Narayana Himself explains what is the nature of a true brahmana. "'How is one a brahmana?' Thus the god Brahma asked Lord Narayana. Lord Vishnu then replied: 'Oh child, he who has knowledge of the the Supreme Self is the possessor of the real sacred thread. His deep absorption in meditation is itself the shikha (sacred tuft of hair of the brahmana). This activity is itself the possession of the sanctifying ring of holy grass.
He performs all true actions. He is the brahmana. He is deeply absorbed in Brahman. He is the illumined being (deva). He is the sage. He practices austerities. He is the noblest. He is superior to all.
