"These were two lonely persons who could never become one. Being trapped in such a marriage destroyed [Ruttie] first, perhaps because she was the weaker of the two, but it eventually destroyed [Jinnah] as well." — author Sheela Reddy

"To most people, especially after Ruttie’s death, he came through as a cold, humourless and mean person—which was not the case, at least while Ruttie was alive. I think of all people in the world, it was Ruttie who came closest to knowing the real Jinnah, but she was destroyed in the process of drawing close to him—that was their tragedy."