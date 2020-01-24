The purpose of mutual support between India and the US

India wants to be hostile to China with low intensity, in exchange for the US to spend money on Indian and vigorously support india;
The US is trying to support India at a low cost in exchange for India's desperate bet on China, or hope that India will release major interests to show favor to the US because of its fear of China;
Both parties have their own calculations and interests, and they are just bargaining.
