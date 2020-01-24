What's new

The purpose of mutual support between India and the US

India wants to be hostile to China with low intensity, in exchange for the US to spend money on Indian and vigorously support india;
The US is trying to support India at a low cost in exchange for India's desperate bet on China, or hope that India will release major interests to show favor to the US because of its fear of China;
Both parties have their own calculations and interests, and they are just bargaining.
 
The problem is that India needs the United States more than the United States needs India, so India is at a disadvantage and can only accept the orders of the United States.

When India finally realizes that India cannot compete with China, then India will inevitably allied with the United States to fight China.

At that time, the Indians finally realized that they themselves were not an important force in the world pattern. After the dream was shattered, India finally accepted the fate of being an American pawn.
 
