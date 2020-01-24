The purpose of mutual support between India and the US

The problem is that India needs the United States more than the United States needs India, so India is at a disadvantage and can only accept the orders of the United States.



When India finally realizes that India cannot compete with China, then India will inevitably allied with the United States to fight China.



At that time, the Indians finally realized that they themselves were not an important force in the world pattern. After the dream was shattered, India finally accepted the fate of being an American pawn.