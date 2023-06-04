The Purification of India is approaching slowly - Where it becomes an obligation

The purification of India is necessary for the region and greater world.



In first appraoch the world has to politically get divided from India and clearly communicated to the Americans we don't wanna play games but if you get entangled in this it destroys our relations for good. We are willing to look the other side in your affairs but not in India and you have to look the other side on India this doesn't concern you we will have to clearify that we will destroy anyone who sides with India for other elements regionally nearby like Napel or Myannmar the smaller once.



Once India is isolated politically somewhat make sure there is no friends or anything on their side and everyone is communicated to that we will go into the subcontinent behind the scenes. They don't give an F' about India they aren't same civilization and India islolated in this region.



We strike one morning out of the blue from multiple axes point. Pakistan takes the north and Center where we give the Iranian armed forces the southern sector along the Karachi sector and the Afghans the middle sector. The Uzbeks will reinforce the entire line and join every unit across the line of engagement.



This will also mark as the first offensive war conducted by muslims since 1707.. That is approx 316 years.



India has been asking for it and you shall have it.. If you read history you will know that we have always been a train-wreck and it always paid off because we dared where most didn't and this is why we were able to expand so much.



We will eventually not tolerate having an extremist elements like RSS as neighbours in the region meaning nearby or other extremist elements they will give birth to in the future hence this will eventually become a security issues that we will have to deal with in order to ensure our future generations to eliminate this elements because as you may know when extremist elements like that rise they make conflicts possible and example Nazi German etc etc and this India is just a repeat of history like the Rama Raya era and it reminds about that era.



We will have to strike the bull by it's horn and indeed we are strong for the job. I am grateful for the chellenge can the hindutva vegeterians really stand in our way when we mean business. They won't have a chance here these vegetarians once we bounce. But we will have to wait and see how India evolves in the next 15 years to see if it comes back to the right direction or further slips into extremism because if it doesn't slip further into it then there will be no other option but an invasion.