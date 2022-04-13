What's new

The Puppet PDM Government will Stop Citizen Portal App, Sehat Card, Ehsaas Program

Ghazwa-e-Hind

Ghazwa-e-Hind

Thanks to installed puppet government, all welfare programs for poor people will be stopped by PDM. Since their loyalty resides with West, not with the people of Pakistan.

Citizen Portal App:

This app was brilliant move, in fact a master stroke by PTI govt, it helped tracking corruption, mismanagement and it was good effort to fixing problems faced by Pakistanis.

Sehat Card:

The hospitals have already stopped accepting Sehat Cards citing the uncertainty that new government will stop their funds. Even Healthcare providers don't trust these PDM dacoits.

Ehsaas Program:

It helped poor household receive monthly stipends, get education, scholarships and food

These welfare programs just took 3.5 years in PTI Imran Khan government, imagine the progress if Imran Khan remained in power for 10 years.

The enemies of Pakistan don't want us to prosper and become a leader of Muslim world. It is time to get rid of desi zionists and foreign puppets.
 

