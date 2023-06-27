The Psychology of The Fool
The fool is one of the most relatable, intriguing and recurring figures in the world. There have been fools who have caused surprise and laughter since time immemorial. We worship folly by seeing it in people and in the world and by willingly displaying it in ourselves. It is one of the timeless archetypes, which we all inherit at birth.
Many of us suffer from the absence of the fool in our lives. Frenetic and upright, we take ourselves too seriously. As William Shakespeare said, “All the world’s a stage, and all the men and women merely players.” Forgetting that playfulness is a basic human need, we wonder why we so easily become bored and exhausted, losing all capacity for spontaneity, authenticity, and passion. The antidote to this would be to give the fool archetype some space in our lives.
“The soul demands your folly; not your wisdom.” - Carl Jung
⌛ Timestamps
00:00 Introduction
02:00 In Praise of Folly
03:45 The Wise Fool
05:15 The Fool as Truth-Teller
06:24 Fool, Clown and Trickster
10:24 The Medieval Court Jester
13:54 The Shakespearean Fool
14:38 Parsifal: The Quest for The Holy Grail
17:47 Don Quixote
20:02 Dostoevsky’s The Idiot
22:17 The Fool as Hero
22:54 Ivan The Fool
24:50 The Fool’s Journey (Tarot)
27:57 The Number Zero in The Fool
29:32 Symbolic Transformations of The Fool in Tarot
31:42 The Fool: Precursor to Transformation
34:44 The Dark Side of The Fool
36:04 The Fool and the Child Archetype
36:45 The Fool: The Inferior Function
38:08 The Holy Fool
@Goenitz @LeGenD @ghazi52 @Foinikas @PakAlp @Drexluddin Khan Spiveyzai @VCheng @-=virus=- @Joe Shearer @SoulSpokesman @Mangus Ortus Novem