The Psychology of The Fool

The Psychology of The Fool



The fool is one of the most relatable, intriguing and recurring figures in the world. There have been fools who have caused surprise and laughter since time immemorial. We worship folly by seeing it in people and in the world and by willingly displaying it in ourselves. It is one of the timeless archetypes, which we all inherit at birth.

Many of us suffer from the absence of the fool in our lives. Frenetic and upright, we take ourselves too seriously. As William Shakespeare said, “All the world’s a stage, and all the men and women merely players.” Forgetting that playfulness is a basic human need, we wonder why we so easily become bored and exhausted, losing all capacity for spontaneity, authenticity, and passion. The antidote to this would be to give the fool archetype some space in our lives.

“The soul demands your folly; not your wisdom.” - Carl Jung

⌛ Timestamps

00:00 Introduction
02:00 In Praise of Folly
03:45 The Wise Fool
05:15 The Fool as Truth-Teller
06:24 Fool, Clown and Trickster
10:24 The Medieval Court Jester
13:54 The Shakespearean Fool
14:38 Parsifal: The Quest for The Holy Grail
17:47 Don Quixote
20:02 Dostoevsky’s The Idiot
22:17 The Fool as Hero
22:54 Ivan The Fool
24:50 The Fool’s Journey (Tarot)
27:57 The Number Zero in The Fool
29:32 Symbolic Transformations of The Fool in Tarot
31:42 The Fool: Precursor to Transformation
34:44 The Dark Side of The Fool
36:04 The Fool and the Child Archetype
36:45 The Fool: The Inferior Function
38:08 The Holy Fool

"According to Psychologists, there are four types of Intelligence:
1) Intelligence Quotient (IQ)
2) Emotional Quotient (EQ)
3) Social Quotient (SQ)
4) Adversity Quotient (AQ)
1. Intelligence Quotient (IQ): this is the measure of your level of comprehension. You need IQ to solve maths, memorize things, and recall lessons.
2. Emotional Quotient (EQ): this is the measure of your ability to maintain peace with others, keep to time, be responsible, be honest, respect boundaries, be humble, genuine and considerate.
3. Social Quotient (SQ): this is the measure of your ability to build a network of friends and maintain it over a long period of time.
People that have higher EQ and SQ tend to go further in life than those with a high IQ but low EQ and SQ. Most schools capitalize on improving IQ levels while EQ and SQ are played down.
A man of high IQ can end up being employed by a man of high EQ and SQ even though he has an average IQ.
Your EQ represents your Character, while your SQ represents your Charisma. Give in to habits that will improve these three Qs, especially your EQ and SQ.
Now there is a 4th one, a new paradigm:
4. The Adversity Quotient (AQ): The measure of your ability to go through a rough patch in life, and come out of it without losing your mind.
When faced with troubles, AQ determines who will give up, who will abandon their family, and who will consider suicide.
Parents please expose your children to other areas of life than just Academics. They should adore manual labour (never use work as a form of punishment), Sports and Arts.
Develop their IQ, as well as their EQ, SQ and AQ. They should become multifaceted human beings able to do things independently of their parents.
Finally, do not prepare the road for your children. Prepare your children for the road."
Author Unknown

That is what I adored today..
 

