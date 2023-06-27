The Psychology of The Fool ​

The fool is one of the most relatable, intriguing and recurring figures in the world. There have been fools who have caused surprise and laughter since time immemorial. We worship folly by seeing it in people and in the world and by willingly displaying it in ourselves. It is one of the timeless archetypes, which we all inherit at birth.



Many of us suffer from the absence of the fool in our lives. Frenetic and upright, we take ourselves too seriously. As William Shakespeare said, “All the world’s a stage, and all the men and women merely players.” Forgetting that playfulness is a basic human need, we wonder why we so easily become bored and exhausted, losing all capacity for spontaneity, authenticity, and passion. The antidote to this would be to give the fool archetype some space in our lives.



“The soul demands your folly; not your wisdom.” - Carl Jung

⌛ Timestamps

00:00 Introduction

02:00 In Praise of Folly

03:45 The Wise Fool

05:15 The Fool as Truth-Teller

06:24 Fool, Clown and Trickster

10:24 The Medieval Court Jester

13:54 The Shakespearean Fool

14:38 Parsifal: The Quest for The Holy Grail

17:47 Don Quixote

20:02 Dostoevsky’s The Idiot

22:17 The Fool as Hero

22:54 Ivan The Fool

24:50 The Fool’s Journey (Tarot)

27:57 The Number Zero in The Fool

29:32 Symbolic Transformations of The Fool in Tarot

31:42 The Fool: Precursor to Transformation

34:44 The Dark Side of The Fool

36:04 The Fool and the Child Archetype

36:45 The Fool: The Inferior Function

38:08 The Holy Fool