The TF-X

Designed with:



Low Observability,

Internal Weapons bays,

Increased Situational Awareness,

Supercruise,

Sensor Fusion,

IRFS (AESA Radar, E.W.) ,

Advanced Navigation Features ,

IEOS (IRST, EOTS, etc) Integrated Electro Optical Systems (Infrared Search and Track, Electro Optical Targeting system),

Advanced Cockpit



Designed for:

Air Superiority ,

Beyond Visual Range (BVR) ,

Within Visual Range (WVR),

One Aircraft – Any Mission ,

Unmatched Capability ,

Fleet Effectiveness ,

Continuous Enhancements

The Hürjet

Advanced Jet Trainer and Light Attack Aircraft HÜRJET is a single engine, tandem-seat with modern avionics and high-performance features, fulfills a critical role in modern pilot training through its superior performance characteristics.

The Hürkuş

HÜRKUŞ-A: Basic version which is to be certified with EASA (European Aviation Safety Agency) according to CS-23 requirements.



HÜRKUŞ-B: Advanced version with integrated avionics (including HUD, MFDs, and Mission Computer). Following the completion of taxi tests, the first aircraft of HÜRKUŞ-A Configuration successfully performed its first flight on August 29, 2013 at TAI's facilities. Consequent to the flight permission of SHGM (Turkish Civil Aviation General Directorate) and EASA the first flight, which lasted 33 minutes, was performed with open landing gear position at a height of 9500 ft. During the flight, the first checks were performed on control surfaces and a successful landing was realized.

The Heavy Duty Attack Helicopter

Heavy Duty Attack Helicopter, will be a combat helicopter that can successfully perform its missions in harsh geographical and environmental conditions, which will have increased payload capacity and modern avionic systems alongside with high performance and low maintenance cost.

The T-129 Atak

The T129 ATAK incorporates asymmetric weapon loading capability and enables the use of all weapons effectively according to mission requirements. For close combat support missions, a 20mm turreted gun with a capacity of 500 rounds and 70mm Classic Rockets with a capacity of 76 rockets have been integrated; whereas for multipurpose missions, 16 x CIRIT® 70mm Laser Guided Air-to-Ground Missiles, 8 x UMTAS® Long Range Anti-Tank Missiles and 8 x STINGER® Air-to-Air Missiles are integrated, as well as the state of the art EW systems and EO systems.

The 10 Tonnes Utility Helicopter



The helicopter will be designed to carry 20+ personnel, with a maximum speed of 170 knots, and have a range of 1000 km.





10-ton utility helicopter will accommodate advanced avionics and mission systems.

The Gökbey

GÖKBEY is designed and optimized to meet and exceed the multi-mission requirements for hot & high geographical environments and for adverse weather conditions. The aircraft incorporates several new technology features to provide the highest levels of safety and operational benefits for operators...for 12 passengers.



The Aksungur

The Anka

ANKA, advanced Medium Altitude Long Endurance (MALE) class Unmanned Aerial System, performs day and night, all-weather reconnaissance, target detection / identification and intelligence missions with its EO/IR and SAR payloads, featuring autonomous flight capability including Automatic Take-off and Landing.

The Karayel



Karayel can take off, land and fly a designated mission fully autonomously without assistance from a pilot. Payload capacity and variations are available for both civil and military applications.



It has a maximum take off weight of 550 Kg with a payload capacity 70 Kg. Its cruise speed is 80 knots, with an endurance of 20 hours and an operational ceiling of 22,500 feet.



The Karayel UAV showcased at High Tech Port 2016 is fitted with two MAM-L Smart Micro Munition (SMM) by Turkish company Roketsan.