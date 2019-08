Your interpretation is emotional and predicated by some false idealism that Muslim nations should always aid one another. I agree that the present stance of Arab nations is indeed worthy of our wrath and frustration. However this must be tempered with the harsh truth that only comes with introspection, that our nation took its eye off the ball in the middle east. We wouldn't be in a position where we needed to get involved in the Yemen war at all, if we had actually spent the last few decades building up business and academic alliances with ksa and UAE as India has done.



Yes I'm equally annoyed at gulf states' indifference and insulting actions, but how can they be blamed?? Did Pakistan build their medical infrastructure or trade and commercial enterprises these last 30.years? No. Westerners and India did.. We missed that boat when we had the chance. Too busy telling our extended families to feed biryani to Sharif and Bhutto. Now all we have left to even offer are mercenary services. We shouldn't even be in this position. Wtf were we doing for the last 30 years?

Click to expand...