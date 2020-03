"Problem of India is International, not National" Iqbal said that 100 years ago, and it is relevant still today.



If Pakistan was not created in 1947, a Pakitan must have created in 2017 or 2027. With the levels of hatred in the harts Hindustani Hindus, as a Muslim, you have no choice, but to chose between perishing or seeking existence through a separate territory. Muslims of India are under stringent which Iqbal described as;



Mullah Ko Jo Hai Hind Mein Sajde Ki Ijazat

Nadan Ye Samajhta Hai Ke Islam Hai Azad!



Keeping two Nations within one country was impossible in 1947, keeping two Nations in one territory is impossible in 2020.



And there is no end to this Indian insanity. Unlike Pakistan that could fight against foreign-funded invading terrorists, India is facing home-grown, self-funded and inseparable terrorists who it is composed of. Pakistan could fight a war against such terrorists, India cannot fight a war against itself.



Pakistan must start the organised movement for the Muslims of India to seek liberation from Hindu occupation. India needs to divide one more time.

Click to expand...