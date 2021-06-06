The problem between China and American SNS companies

Google, Facebook, Twitter rejected China government request for Chinese personal info. That's very absurd.

which means Chinese SNS data must be store within America.

Stockholm Syndrome.

China allowed Twitter, Facebook, Google come into China market,It's Google's decision to quit, not China government. If American companies want to make money in China market, they must obey China law.China is unlike European countries, we are not colonies. America can spy on you, and take European personal info. That's why the world need Huawei.CIA/FBI can issue search warrant and take Chinese personal info data from Facebook, Google, Twitter as they needed(they did), whileIt's very silly to think China banned America SNS. It's the opposite that the American SNS companies violated China law first, and they insisted America law should be applied in China,America SNS violated India law as well, and many other countries' law, most countries are just not as independent as China, that's it.Last but not least, China has some of the biggest ICT companies, including Huawei, while those who are open to Google, Facebook, and Twitter don't.