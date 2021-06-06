The problem between China and American SNS companies
China allowed Twitter, Facebook, Google come into China market, especially Google operated in China mainland for years. (Did you know it?)
It's Google's decision to quit, not China government. If American companies want to make money in China market, they must obey China law.
China is unlike European countries, we are not colonies. America can spy on you, and take European personal info. That's why the world need Huawei.
American SNS companies take Chinese data, store the data in America. That's America law.
CIA/FBI can issue search warrant and take Chinese personal info data from Facebook, Google, Twitter as they needed(they did), while Google, Facebook, Twitter rejected China government request for Chinese personal info. That's very absurd.
It's very silly to think China banned America SNS. It's the opposite that the American SNS companies violated China law first, and they insisted America law should be applied in China, which means Chinese SNS data must be store within America.
America SNS violated India law as well, and many other countries' law, most countries are just not as independent as China, that's it.
Some colonies(especially European countries) laugh at China independence, they call China isolated herself. The illness has a name, Stockholm Syndrome.
Btw, Apple obey China law, store data in China. Apple made hundreds of billions USD in China market.
Last but not least, China has some of the biggest ICT companies, including Huawei, while those who are open to Google, Facebook, and Twitter don't.
So it's your choice to ask American companies obey your country law and have your own SNS, or give up both.
