I am reasonably well off in UK. In Pakistan I would be very well off. I could go and rape/kill some poor girl belonging to a downtrodden family. I could then send a agent who places £100,000 on the table cash. Take the money and "forgive me" or that money will be put out as contract on the families only two sons and the kidnapping of their other daughter. So the poor family face the brutal choice - take the money or lose rest of their children.



This is the principle behind Qisas. Justice for the rich. Money/might is right. And we saw it demonstrated with Raymond Davis case.

