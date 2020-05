Prime Minister Scott Morrison speaks to Indian counterpart Narendra Modi on phone

The two leaders share domestic response strategies and decide to make collaborative research efforts

Mr Morrison assures Mr Modi that the Indian community would "continue to be valued."

A warm discussion by phone today with my good friend Prime Minister

on our responses to the

crisis. We shared our experiences on managing the crisis and will continue to share knowledge on treatment for the virus and as we work towards a vaccine.

Spoke on phone to PM

of Australia. We agreed to cooperate against COVID-19, including through collaborative research. PM Morrison assured me about well-being of the vibrant Indian community, including students, in Australia.