The prime minister wants action to be taken against the powerful who have encroached upon state land

Chalo bhai according to Fawad Choudhry, Imran Khan ne direct kia hai Navy ko aur Air Force ko to leave the state land they have encroached on! Especially PM has directed the forces to vacate capital's National Park area.Fawad Choudhry stated,“Prime Minister Imran Khan has directed that action be taken against the influential and powerful people as well as organisations that had encroached state land and asked the naval and air force authorities to re-demarcate their boundaries.”For this purpose, Islamabad Capital Police had also been asked to remove their check-posts from green areas.Fawad added,