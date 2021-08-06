The Prime Minister of Pakistan, Imran Khan visited XI Corps Peshawar headquarters.

XII CORPS HQPESHAWARThe Prime Minister of Pakistan, Imran Khan visited XI Corps Peshawar headquarters. The Prime Minister was accompanied by the Chief of Army Staff of the Pakistan Army, General Qamar Javed Bajwa and the Director General of the Inter Services Intelligence Directorate, Lieutenant General Faiz Hameed as well as the Chief Minister and Governor of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The Prime Minister was received by Commander XI Corps Peshawar, Lieutenant General Nauman Mehmood.The Prime Minister was briefed in detail by the Corps Commander about the prevalent security situation in the province, ongoing stabilisation operations in the border areas, fencing along Pakistan-Afghanistan Border and socio-economic development projects being undertaken in Newly Merged Districts (NMDs). The PM was also apprised on various operational military contingencies planned to tackle the evolving security situation along International Border with Afghanistan.The PM expressed his satisfaction over the efficacy of Pakistan’s comprehensive Border Management Regime and the pragmatic measures being taken to ensure effective border control and Internal Security.