The Prime Minister knew about the summary of trade with India: Fawad Chaudhry

Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry said that "Prime Minister Imran Khan as the Minister of Commerce knew the summary of sugar and cotton imports from India and he was aware that the ECC was going to decide on it."



In an exclusive interview with Urdu News on Friday, when asked if the Prime Minister, as Commerce Minister, knew that a summary of sugar imports from India was being sent? So his answer was, "Obviously, obviously."



In this exclusive interview, Fawad Chaudhry also admitted that he was close to the army and had years-old ties with Rawalpindi as an institution.



He also said that "Pakistan's space program needs to be monitored by the Federal Ministry of Science and Technology." Speaking on various issues, Fawad Chaudhry expressed his concerns over the government's media management and said that "a lot of criticism is due to the fact that the massive access to information in the media is not properly 'managed'."



Excessive access to information media is not properly 'managed'. He said that Imran Khan will remain the Prime Minister as long as he has a majority in the House and Usman Bazdar will remain the Chief Minister of Punjab as long as the Prime Minister has confidence in him. Therefore, the opposition should straighten its ranks.



Asked about the recent controversy over trade with India, Fawad Chaudhry said if the Prime Minister was aware of the summary sent to the ECC and the action taken on it, he said, "As Minister of Commerce."





’ دیکھیں نا وزیراعظم بھی کئی ہیٹس پہنتے ہیں۔ جب انہیں تجارت کے وزیر ایک مشورہ دے رہے ہیں تو وہ تو بھیجیں گے نا ای سی سی کو، کہ آپ اپنا پوائنٹ آف ویو اس کے اوپر دیں۔‘

( Look, the Prime Minister also wears many hats. When the Minister of Commerce is giving him a piece of advice, he will send it to the ECC, so that you can put your point of view on it.)



فواد چوہدری نے کہا کہ ’ کابینہ میں جب ایک بات آتی ہے تو پھر مختلف نتیجہ سامنے آتا ہے۔ وزیراعظم تب وزارت عظمیٰ کا ہیٹ پہنتے ہیں۔ جب وہ سمری پر دستخط کرتے ہیں تو بطور وزیر کرتے ہیں، لیکن جب وہ کابینہ میں آتے ہیں تو وہ وزیراعظم کی ٹوپی پہنتے ہیں۔‘



(Fawad Chaudhry said, “When one thing comes up in the cabinet, then different results come out. The Prime Minister then wears the Prime Minister's hat. When he signs the summary, he acts as a minister, but when he enters the cabinet, he wears the prime minister's hat.)



"When you come to the cabinet, there is the position of the interior ministry (on any subject), there is the position of the foreign ministry, there are the positions of other institutions and accordingly the story goes on and the government decides when The decision is made by the cabinet, since the cabinet never gave its approval. That's why it was never decided. "



Fawad Chaudhry said that the main reason for the controversy over this issue is not handling the media properly. "Something being happening in the government 24 hours a day. Obviously there will be some decisions, some will be changed, some will be reviewed, but when everything goes in the media, it gives the impression that It is unknown at this time what he (IK) will do next day. So it's more about media management."



"There is no doubt that if relations between Pakistan and India are good, the economy can benefit greatly, and the region can benefit greatly."



The Federal Minister for Science and Technology said, "This is an economic decision and the ECC has given its opinion from the point of view of the economy." The decision of the ECC is not a decision of the government. And the media made it a decision of the government and presented it in the media.



During the conversation, when asked if the impression that he was a GHQ man was correct, he said, "We, the people of Jhelum and Chakwal, belong to the GHQ." "We have a very old relationship with the military as an institution, and there are people (in the military)."



However, during the same interview, Fawad Chaudhry said, "One of the main reasons why Pakistan's space program is not moving forward is that it does not have civilian control."



"Our biggest problem with the space program is that our special command authority is under its supervision and not under the supervision of the Ministry of Science and Technology. So I have a big argument that the civil part of space technology should be under the supervision of the Ministry of Science and Technology.



Fawad Chaudhry says that in 1960, Pakistan was the first country in Asia after the USSR to launch a rocket into space. It's been 60 years since we've made any progress. It is important to bring the space program under civilian control. It will be good as soon as we understand. "



In response to another question, he said, "Imran Khan will not be the Prime Minister if he does not have a majority in the House." This is a simple rule, be it Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Ahsan Iqbal or anyone else who who are feeling days as years for them, they will have to contest elections, this way they will not become the Prime Minister.



He said that Usman Bazdar would also remain the Chief Minister of Punjab as long as Imran Khan had confidence in him.



However, he said that in order to improve the administrative situation in Punjab, it was necessary to improve the system of local government and carry out governance reforms.



Fawad Chaudhry revealed that "Prime Minister Imran Khan still has a personal relationship with Jahangir Tareen and there is constant communication and dialogue between them."



In response to another question, he said, "The Ministry of Science and Technology has undergone major changes and its budget has been increased from Rs 18 billion to Rs 142 billion."

وزیراعظم کو انڈیا کے ساتھ تجارت کی سمری کا علم تھا: فواد چوہدری فواد چوہدری کے مطابق ’وزیراعظم کو انڈیا سے چینی اور کپاس درآمد کرنے کی سمری کا بطور وزیر تجارت علم تھا۔‘