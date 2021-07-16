What's new

The Prime Minister House is up for rent

Sudarshan

Sudarshan

Jul 26, 2021
The Prime Minister House is up for rent
The Prime Minister House in Islamabad is up is now up for rent.


In August 2019, Prime Minister Imran Khan decided to move out of the PM House. He has been living at his Bani Gala residence and only uses the PM office.

The initial plan was to convert the house into a university. The PTI government has, however, now decided to rent it out.

The Federal Cabinet has decided to allow people to hold cultural, fashion, educational, and other events at the premises.

Two committees have been formed for this purpose. They will be responsible for ensuring the discipline and decorum of the PM House are not violated during the events.

Great step IMO
 
The Eagle

The Eagle

Oct 15, 2015
If you are unable to share link to the source, better to participate in existing topics and experience the Forum. Rushing for posting new thread is not feasible.foe.new comers hence, no authority to share link.
 
Reichsmarschall

Reichsmarschall

Feb 16, 2016
Wonderful decision. Next he needs to evict minister, judges and civil servants from palaces which are paid for by taxpayers. Elite earns more than enough to afford their own private residence.
While at it also take back government issued cars and servants.
 
Sudarshan

Sudarshan

Jul 26, 2021
Reichsmarschall said:
Wonderful decision. Next he needs to evict minister, judges and civil servants from palaces which are paid for by taxpayers. Elite earn more than enough to afford their own private residence.
While at it also take back government issued cars and servants.
All PMs should leave their homes and live at their residences, it helps in building a perception that your PM is not living a lavish life considering the fact that subcontinent is largely poor plus will save costs.
 
Mentee

Mentee

Feb 3, 2016
Good riddance and kudos to i.k for taking such productive initiative. Now plz extend this policy to the c.m , governor and bearucracy residences spreading on thousands of acres . And all this land carries the prime tag when considering leasing ,selling and renting out of such to the local businesses. Sure a babu can live in a 10 marla if professionals like professor,doctor, engineer , public prosecutor etc of the same payscale can live in a ardhai to 5 marla sarkari quarter .
 
HRK

HRK

Sep 24, 2010
No its not cabinet has rejected the porposal ....

University in PM hose premises would be established but at the back side near Margala hills an as far as I remember 400 million were sanction for this project I think in this budget or in the previous budget
 
Reichsmarschall

Reichsmarschall

Feb 16, 2016
Sudarshan said:
All PMs should leave their homes and live at their residences, it helps in building a perception that your PM is not living a lavish life considering the fact that subcontinent is largely poor plus will save costs.
Leave PM yahan to 2 takay k sarkari nukar b Land lord bne hwe hn. Need to end this ayashi culture.
 
Sudarshan

Sudarshan

Jul 26, 2021
Mentee said:
Good riddance and kudos to i.k for taking such productive initiative. Now plz extend this policy to the c.m , governor and bearucracy residences spreading on thousands of acres . And all this land carries the prime tag when considering leasing ,selling and renting out of such to the local businesses. Sure a babu can live in a 10 marla if professionals like professor,doctor, engineer , public prosecutor etc of the same payscale can live in a ardhai to 5 marla sarkari quarter .
Every big leader should do such productive measures, while in India we have “MLAs” Spending millions of tax money on just renovating their houses.
Reichsmarschall said:
Leave PM yahan to 2 takay k sarkari nukar b Land lord bne hwe hn. Need to end this ayashi culture.
Same here, kaam karenge nahi lekin akad aisi hogi ki desh ko amreeka bana diya hai inhone.
 
Mentee

Mentee

Feb 3, 2016
Sudarshan said:
Every big leader should do such productive measures, while in India we have “MLAs” Spending millions of tax money on just renovating their houses.

Same here, kaam karenge nahi lekin akad aisi hogi ki desh ko amreeka bana diya hai inhone.
India to bhai saith mulk hai 500000000000000000000000000000000000 lakhs and crores sy neechay to bat he nae krty :P
 
Sudarshan

Sudarshan

Jul 26, 2021
Mentee said:
India to bhai saith mulk hai 500000000000000000000000000000000000 lakhs and crores sy neechay to bat he nae krty :P
Kam se kam congress se to peechha chhoota, warna jitne ke inhone scam kare hai utni toh kai desho ki GDP bhi nahi hoti, inke ek ek scam arabo dollar ke hote thhe.
 
