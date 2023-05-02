The price of the Chinese crossover Li Auto L9 2023 in Russia has increased by more than 1.5 million rubles | The Eastern Herald The Li Auto L9 crossover, recognized as the best Chinese car of 2022, has significantly increased in price in Russia. Earlier in December 2021, dealers | The Eastern Herald

The Li Auto L9 crossover, recognized as the best Chinese car of 2022, has significantly increased in price in Russia. Earlier in December 2021, dealers accepted orders for this car at a price of 5.9-7.1 million rubles. However, already in 2023 the price of this model has increased significantly, according to ixbt.ru.Dealers announced prices for the Li Auto L9 2023 crossover, which start at 6.25 million rubles in a single offer from a Novosibirsk dealership. However, other dealers in Novosibirsk, Chelyabinsk, Irkutsk and Vladivostok offer this model at a price of 8.7-9.9 million rubles, even on order. Thus, the prices of crosses have increased significantly.Despite the price increase, the Li Auto L9 crossover itself has not changed for the new model year. It’s too early to talk about restyling, because the model is still quite new and in high demand in the domestic market.Its length is 5218 mm, the wheelbase is 3105 mm, which makes it larger than the Toyota Land Cruiser 300 both inside and outside. The crossover is equipped with a 1.5-liter turbo engine and a pair of electric motors with a total power of 449 hp. On pure electricity, the crossover can travel up to 215 km, and the maximum range is 1315 km.Recall that in China they began to abandon European cars in favor of domestic ones.