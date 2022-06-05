What's new

The Presidential Decision regarding the Meskhetian Turks was published in the Official Gazette.

This year, starting with people living in the former USSR republics, especially Ukraine, Meskhetian Turks will be admitted to Turkiye as residents and citizens. Land will be allocated to families.


ahiska-turkleri-a-1848749_2.jpg


In the resettlement practice that started a few years ago, the first families were settled in the new settlements created in Erzincan.
FUb_XCsXEAEghHJ


In the first stage, 1000 more families will be resettled in Turkiye. In the long run, Turkiye will become the country where Meskhetian Turks live the most.

Current deportee population of Meskhetian Turks, who were forcibly expelled from their homelands and subjected to ethnic cleansing during the Soviet Russia Stalin period, are present in about 10 different countries today and their total population is estimated to be around half a million.

