The Powerful Secrets Of Nazi Science

In the crucible of World War II, Germany’s most brilliant scientists must race to create an arsenal of terrifying new weapons of mass destruction, even an atomic bomb.Before the war was over, they produced a series of technological firsts that were the basis for much modern-day air and spacecraft. This doc reveals the circumstances scientists faced under Hitler and tracks amazing technological innovations. It highlights major scientific disciplines and the inventions of Wernher von Braun or Werner Heisenberg, among others