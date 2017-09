the “Titan” hybrid CPU-GPU system

the Power8-based “Minksy” machine that Big Blue unveiled in September 2016

With Intel getting its “Skylake” Xeon SP processors out the door

its “Naples” Epyc X86 server processors

companion Radeon Instinct GPU accelerators

one-two punch that Intel cannot do

Power9 systems supporting IBM’s own AIX Unix and IBM i (formerly OS/400) proprietary OS/database platform will not be coming until early 2018

detailed all of the feeds and speeds, and the underlying architecture of the Power9 chips

the hybrid approach embodied in Power9 would bring competition to datacenter compute

how NVLink and OpenCAPI (which are very closely related) and coherency across CPUs and GPUs inside of nodes would be transformative

had native NVLink 1.0 ports, which ran at 16 Gb/sec per lane

as IBM explained to us at the ISC17 supercomputing event

that we should expect Power9 systems to ship in the second half of this year

IBM has a bunch of different machines using the Power8 and Power8+ processors

under the Cognitive Systems brand

the 16 GB of HBM2 memory on each Volta coprocessor

As we have previously reported

NVM-Express storage, which is becoming increasingly important in the datacenter

delivers a total bandwidth of 64 GB/sec across a sixteen lane adapter slot

the “Zaius” motherboard created by Google and Rackspace Hosting

the “Briggs” and “Stratton” systems it launched with Power8 chips last year

IBM can tune a chip to have 24 cores with SMT4 threading (four threads per core) or 12 cores with SMT8 threading (eight threads per core) pretty much on the fly