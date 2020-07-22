The power sector tariff dilemma

Norwegian said: The second option is to restructure the debt of Chinese IPPs. In the next three years, the debt principal payment of CPEC IPPs is $2.8 billion (Rs435bn). This is in addition to the interest cost and return on equity (RoE). Click to expand...

Can someone correct me if I am wrong. What kind of bullshit agreement we have with them.Basically we own the debt, we pay interest payment on it. On top of it we pay the ROE and the capacity payment on imported fuel power plants.I mean what the **** is this. Chinese companies took loan in our name, we pay it back along with interest. But we don't own the plants. Loan has to be repaid in 10 years along with interest, but these companies eat ROE (which is world highest for energy plant) for 30 years (which in it self comes to 5-6 times the actual cost of the project over the time period. They charge capacity payment on top of it which is huge.I think we need to start asking the relevant questions, how much cut is being transferred by these companies to the people who signed these contracts?My advice to PTI is let the debt accumulate no need do anything about it. They want it gone by 2023, **** them.The more I see things the more I believe ' jab handi mai botia khatam ho gye they want pti to refill it for them'. Haramkhor Jo palay huay hain.