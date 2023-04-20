I am starting this thread, with links to a BBC documentary. ( The power of nightmares )It is in 3 parts, and gives a very honest recollection of events and people and how they usedfear, for political gains.It talks about Islamic fundamentalism, the actors behind it, and why did the west support and later loathe them.Watch this as education,Syed Qutub, -> Zawahiri -> Osama -> Leo Strauss -> Bush + Blair -> now !It is the best education you will get, and will make you understand our current establishment and their tactics.