The Potential Pakistan-India war (and the annexation of India)

I wanna know your opinion on this war because every sign is telling us that it is approaching and a necessary conflict for Pakistan..

Please let the stragetists lay out there opiniions..
 
India is a neighbour and anything could happen at the event of miscalculation why not discuss this.. One of the pro-India elements in here I see.. You should change flags
you'd be removed from any serious (and decent) defense forum but not from here so the only solution is for no one else to reply to your nonsense
 
I wanna know your opinion on this war because every sign is telling us that it is approaching and a necessary conflict for Pakistan..

Please let the stragetists lay out there opiniions..
My opinion? India will see itself out fought both on land and air. So it will try to use its navy to form a blockade because muh 1971. With it they realised they made a severe mistake because guess what? Pakistan isn't using ex Ww2 ships with no ashm on board. They are using modern day ships armed with ashm and SAMs which will make a blockade impossible. Especially with our coastal missile batteries. The Indian navy will be battered and will retreat, this will lead to the use of ballistic missiles, it will escalate further to the nuke where MAD will ensue killing off millions of civillains from both nations. And if you didn't die in the blast you will certainly die from the radiation poisoning. Which will be carried by the winds to the rest of the world making a massive nuclear fallout killing off 10s of millions of people. Hooray for nuclear holocaust.


Now can the mods delete this pointless thread?
 
My opinion? India will see itself out fought both on land and air. So it will try to use its navy to form a blockade because muh 1971. With it they realised they made a severe mistake because guess what? Pakistan isn't using ex Ww2 ships with no ashm on board. They are using modern day ships armed with ashm and SAMs which will make a blockade impossible. Especially with our coastal missile batteries. The Indian navy will be battered and will retreat, this will lead to the use of ballistic missiles, it will escalate further to the nuke where MAD will ensue killing off millions of civillains from both nations. And if you didn't die in the blast you will certainly die from the radiation poisoning. Which will be carried by the winds to the rest of the world making a massive nuclear fallout killing off 10s of millions of people. Hooray for nuclear holocaust.


Now can the mods delete this pointless thread?
I was about to give you a like but you put the delete tag.. You lost me there
 
Does islam promote war or peace?
Their time will come-- We will intiate on them if they fail to miscalculate on us giving us pretext..

It is like two cats in the same tiny box something has to give either way.. But any provocations in PK interests or PK should not be tolerated by any means necessary
 
this "brave" wannabe armchair jehadi (from overseas) should be put in a ring with 7 indians of any shape size gender. then results of the bout posted on the web
Jihad/jihadi just means struggle/struggler
Their time will come-- We will intiate on them if they fail to miscalculate on us giving us pretext..

It is like two cats in the same tiny box something has to give either way.. But any provocations in PK interests or PK should not be tolerated by any means necessary
And do you think, their time will come any time sooner because you are spamming these threads?
 
this "brave" wannabe armchair jehadi (from overseas) should be put in a ring with 7 indians of any shape size gender. then results of the bout posted on the web
You should probably join their ranks.. It is easy that way.. Change flags it is easy and simple..
 
Jihad/jihadi just means struggle/struggler
not really, linguistically jihadi can mean "my jihad" my struggle or mein kampf. "struggler" can be mujahid not jehadi

in ghalt ul aam jehadi is a label for a terrorist
 
