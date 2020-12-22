The Possibility of New Provinces in Pakistan

GumNaam said: agreed. and there is an easy solution for this issue...just bring about an amendment in the constitution to rename ALL the provinces and give them Islamic ideology names instead of names based on ethnicities. no one would argue that. Everything would remain the same including administrative matters and what not, the only thing that would change is the name. Click to expand...

I like the sentiment, but diverting far from current place names also can become an issue that bogs down the country unnecessarily.Also, we shouldn’t do to much too fast, as it can be disruptive to the lives of people and the smooth administration of government.First we need to just make a South Punjab province and make it a model for the process of forming future provinces. Once we have a smooth run of this province and we see at least one full term of a government, we can consider other divisions. Too much too fast, will allow new corruption to slip through the cracks unnoticed.