The Population Demographics of Kashmir



It is a complete deception, fabrication, and disinformation of India to state that Buddhists are in majority in Ladakh.



According to the Official State Portal of Jammu and Kashmir at the present time (2019) following statistics hold true:





Jammu and Kashmir total population is 10,143,700. Muslim population is 66.97%, Hindu population is 29.63%, Sikh Population is 2.03%, an Buddhist population is 1.36%.





Kashmir Division (53.9%) has a population of 5,476,970. Muslim constitute 97.16%, Hindu 1.84%, Sikh 0.88%, and Buddhist and other 0.11%. Jammu Division (43.7%) has a population of 4,430,190. Muslims constitute 30.69%, Hindu 65.23%, Sikh 3.57%, Buddhists and others 0.51%. In the Ladakh Division population is 236,539 (2.3%). Muslims constitute 47.40%, Hindu 6.22%, Sikhs 0.00%, Budhists and others 45.87%.





Therefore, it should be crystal clear for all that the Muslims constitute a majority in Ladakh at 47.40% of the population, and Buddhists are a close runner up at 45.87% of the population.





As far as situation in Jammu Division is concerned, India changed the demographics in Jammu through murder, killings, rape, mayhem, and war. In the first Kashmir Liberation war of 1947-48 India created 1.5 million Kashmiri refugees from Jammu. These 1.5 million Kashmiri refugees from Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir are the main component that comprises the Azad Kashmir population today.





Therefore, under no circumstances Pakistan will accept the Hindu majority statistics in Jammu Division, because India altered the demographics their through force, war, and killings, and population exodus to Azad Kashmir.





For the real demographics in Jammu Division we will need to go to the pre-partition statistics. For this let us use the facts from Dr. Josef Korbel. Dr. Korbel (father of Madeline Albright, ex secretary state of the United States) served as a member of the Commision (UNCIP) during its early and critical days. In this capacity Dr. Korbel visited India, Pakistan, and Kashmir and conferred with their leaders and met their people.





According to Josef Korbel in his book “Danger in Kashmir” (Princeton, New Jersey, Princeton University press, 1954) the population demographics of Kashmir are as follows:





The whole country is about the size of Minnesota about 84,471 square miles. The total population, according to the census of 1941, was 4,021,616. In 1950 an executive statement declared the population to be 4,370,000. Of these 77.11 percent (3,101,247) were Muslims, 20.12 percent Hindus, and 1.64 percent Sikhs. The rate of increase of population has been estimated as 1 percent per year.





As to the individual provinces, Jammu Province has an area of 12,378 square miles and a population of 1,981,433. Of this number, 61percent are Muslims living mainly west and north of the Chenab river. The other 39 percent are mostly Hindus, are concentrated predominantly south and east of the river. The Kashmir Province, 8,539 square miles in size , has a total population of 1,728,705, of which 93.7 percent are Muslims. The other regions Gilgit, Baltistan, and Ladakh – are almost entirely Muslim with the exception of the one region of Ladakh adjacent to Tibet, where 40,939 Buddhists live.





India’s lie is exposed here that states that Hindus constitute a majority in Jammu Division. The pre-partition statistic is that the Muslims constituted 61% of the population, with Hindus at a distant second at 39% of the population.





In any case, the Muslims in pre-partion Kashmir (1941 statistics) constituted 77.1% of the population, and Hindus a distant 20.12% of the population. Based on these facts, Kashmir is a state that belongs to Pakistan. And the day is not far distant, when the entire Kashmir state, along with its Jammu and Ladakh divisions will become a solid and integral part of Pakistan. The Quaid’s dream is going to be fulfilled shortly. Kashmir State will again become the jugular vein of Pakistan. Kashmir bany ga Pakistan!

Click to expand...