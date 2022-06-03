The Political Situation of Pakistan under the PML-N: 1990s vs the Present

Sarosh Ibrahim
Afifa Iqbal notes that the current political situation in Pakistan is reminiscent of the 1990s, a time when the people suffered while the political elite struggled for power. During the government of PML-N in the '90s, corruption was rampant in Pakistan, and once again, the country’s economy is suffering at the expense of the desires of the PML-N-led PDM government.
The author argues that despite the PDM's claims of democracy, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has not gone down the democratic route.
Read the complete article: https://www.paradigmshift.com.pk/political-situation-of-pakistan/
To submit your articles and research papers, please click here: https://www.paradigmshift.com.pk/submit-articles/
