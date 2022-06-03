What's new

The Political Situation of Pakistan under the PML-N: 1990s vs the Present

S

Sarosh Ibrahim

FULL MEMBER

New Recruit

Oct 20, 2020
53
0
35
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Afifa Iqbal notes that the current political situation in Pakistan is reminiscent of the 1990s, a time when the people suffered while the political elite struggled for power. During the government of PML-N in the '90s, corruption was rampant in Pakistan, and once again, the country’s economy is suffering at the expense of the desires of the PML-N-led PDM government.

The author argues that despite the PDM's claims of democracy, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has not gone down the democratic route.

Read the complete article: https://www.paradigmshift.com.pk/political-situation-of-pakistan/

To submit your articles and research papers, please click here: https://www.paradigmshift.com.pk/submit-articles/
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 1, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

S
The Troubling State of Press Freedom in Pakistan
Replies
5
Views
258
ghazi52
ghazi52
S
The Critical Security Issues of Pakistan: Terrorism, Blasphemy & Sectarian Violence
Replies
0
Views
117
Sarosh Ibrahim
S
S
Parliamentary System vs Presidential System: What’s Better for Pakistan?
2
Replies
20
Views
550
prop558
P
S
The Rising Inflation of Pakistan
Replies
0
Views
328
Sarosh Ibrahim
S
S
The Governance Structure of Pakistan: Studying the Federal, Provincial & Local Governments
Replies
2
Views
309
Imran Khan
Imran Khan

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom