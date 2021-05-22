The Polish MoD announced that an agreement for 24 Bayraktar TB2 and related smart-ammunition types.

Poland to purchase Turkey's combat drones in 1st NATO sale
BY DAILY SABAH WITH DPA
ISTANBUL DEFENSE
MAY 22, 2021 12:01 PM GMT+3
A Turkish-made Bayraktar TB2 drone is pictured at Geçitkale military airbase near Famagusta, Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus, Dec. 16, 2019. (AFP Photo)
Poland will purchase 24 Bayraktar TB2 (Tactical Block 2) unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV) from NATO ally Turkey, Polish Defense Minister Mariusz Blaszczak told Polish public radio Saturday.
This is the first time a NATO member acquires Turkish drones.
The combat drones will be armed with anti-tank projectiles. Poland will also buy a logistics and training package along with the aircraft. First shipments will arrive in 2022.
The drones have assault capabilities and have "proven themselves in wars in Eastern Europe," Blaszczak said.
Blaszczak on Wednesday teased the acquisition of the Turkish drones on Twitter.
Bayraktar drones played an important role in the recent Azerbaijani victory against Armenia in the war for liberation of Nagorno-Krarbakh.
The deal is to be signed during an upcoming visit by Polish President Andrzej Duda to Turkey, which starts on Monday.
Polish foreign military contracts typically go to American firms. In fiscal 2020, Poland placed orders for $4.7 billion worth of American military equipment, according to the data from the Defense Security Cooperation Agency.
Deliveries will begin in 2021 and it is speculated that the total size of the deal is between $ 300-400 million. An another NATO country also expected to finalize the TB-2 agreement within 2021.
Map of Bayraktar TB2 operators in blue potential operators in purple.
