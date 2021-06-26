Log in
Register
What's new
Search
Everywhere
Threads
This forum
This thread
Search titles only
By:
Search
Advanced search…
Home
Forums
New posts
All threads
Latest threads
New threads
Search forums
What's new
New posts
New media
New media comments
New profile posts
Latest activity
Media
New media
New comments
Search media
Members
Current visitors
New profile posts
Search profile posts
Forum Rules
Everywhere
Threads
This forum
This thread
Search titles only
By:
Search
Advanced search…
Menu
New posts
All threads
Latest threads
New threads
Search forums
Home
Forums
Welcome to Pakistan Defence Forum
Members Club
JavaScript is disabled. For a better experience, please enable JavaScript in your browser before proceeding.
The Point: Liu Xin interviews Pakistani ambassador to China
Thread starter
Azadkashmir
Start date
56 minutes ago
Azadkashmir
SENIOR MEMBER
Nov 10, 2012
6,930
0
8,311
Country
Location
56 minutes ago
#1
You must log in or register to reply here.
Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)
Share:
Reddit
Pinterest
Tumblr
WhatsApp
Email
Link
Latest posts
Old Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Province
Latest: ghazi52
A moment ago
Pakistan Tourism
Pakistan F-16 Discussions 2
Latest: SQ8
A moment ago
Pakistan Air Force
J
Qatari $5 Billion Foreign Direct Investment’s Decision: An Experience of Bangladesh
Latest: Juggernaut_Flat_Plane_V8
1 minute ago
Bangladesh Defence Forum
Frontier corps under assault in Baluchistan. Where is the action?
Latest: GumNaam
1 minute ago
Pakistan's Internal Security
Shocking!! Trudeau says Pope Francis should apologize on Canadian soil
Latest: TNT
1 minute ago
World Affairs
Pakistan Defence Latest Posts
Pakistan F-16 Discussions 2
Latest: SQ8
A moment ago
Pakistan Air Force
Frontier corps under assault in Baluchistan. Where is the action?
Latest: GumNaam
1 minute ago
Pakistan's Internal Security
Featured
Project Azm: Pakistan's Ambitious Quest to Develop 5th Generation Military Technologies.
Latest: That Guy
22 minutes ago
Pakistan Air Force
Pakistan Military is not Responsible for FC Balochistan but for Making Short Movies in Pakistan
Latest: AZADPAKISTAN2009
55 minutes ago
Pakistan Army
Featured
Anatolian Eagle 2021 - JF-17 To Pitch Against Rafale and Vipers
Latest: dbc
Today at 1:26 AM
Pakistan Air Force
Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts
History of “Pakistan Railways"
Latest: ghazi52
3 minutes ago
Pakistan History
Gwadar being fenced | Liberals speculate that Baloch people won't be allowed in their lands
Latest: That Guy
3 minutes ago
Pakistani Siasat
Have you ever been harassed by men while walking in the bazaar? Get to know women's opinions
Latest: Sugarcane
22 minutes ago
Social & Current Events
GB ... Updates
Latest: ghazi52
25 minutes ago
Infrastructure & Development
Bahawalpur State in picture
Latest: ghazi52
36 minutes ago
Pakistan History
Military Forum Latest Posts
F
Senior NATO official warns of China’s ‘shocking’ military advances
Latest: FairAndUnbiased
Today at 12:13 AM
Military Forum
Russia sends fighter jets capable of firing hypersonic ‘Kinzhal’ missile to Syria for first time as part of Mediterranean training
Latest: Muhammed45
Yesterday at 9:23 PM
Military Forum
Just a Nice Pic....
Latest: Gomig-21
Yesterday at 8:32 PM
Air Warfare
Week by week history of WW2
Latest: Mumm-Ra
Yesterday at 8:30 PM
Military History & Tactics
First US next generation ICBM to fly by end of 2023
Latest: F-22Raptor
Yesterday at 5:30 PM
Air Warfare
Country Latest Posts
J
Qatari $5 Billion Foreign Direct Investment’s Decision: An Experience of Bangladesh
Latest: Juggernaut_Flat_Plane_V8
1 minute ago
Bangladesh Defence Forum
J
US to gift 2.5m Moderna vaccines to Bangladesh
Latest: Juggernaut_Flat_Plane_V8
1 minute ago
Bangladesh Defence Forum
Afghan Leadership Clutching at Straws Reach Washington DC
Latest: Dalit
29 minutes ago
Afghanistan Defence Forum
Featured
Saudi Air Defense: Intercepting a missile towards Makkah Al-Mukarramah and 17 drones launched by the Houthi militia towards the Kingdom
Latest: The SC
35 minutes ago
Arab Defence Forum
Will Turkish Lira go up?
Latest: Oublious
36 minutes ago
Turkish Defence Forum
Home
Forums
Welcome to Pakistan Defence Forum
Members Club
Menu
Log in
Register
Top
Bottom