What's new

The PMLQ Conundrum Why the Importance

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

ELITE MEMBER
Sep 26, 2018
10,176
17
23,098
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom
One of the smaller parties in our Parliament, PMLQ has been in the limelight these days. Both the Govt and Opposition are making hectic efforts to win its support. How can a smaller party with just 5 MNAs and 10MPs become so important?.

The answer lies in the penetration of the Chaudhry Brothers' influence and support in major political parties. Just alone in PTI the Chaudhries have at least 15 MNAs elected on PTI tickets, many being their close relatives or from their Braradri. Also being in Politics for about five decades they have a social relationship with many political families of Pakistan.

When Parvaiz Elahi got elected as a Speaker he bagged extra 22 votes to win the chair. He is a very shrewd and ambitious politician, had worked with him in electioneering in the past in the late 80s.

I can name many of his relatives and friends that were elected on a loaned PTI ticket, some of them are well known. Will just post photos of few MNAs here.
1647617280945.png
1647617316371.png
1647617530836.png
1647617608812.png


One thing is for sure one must never underestimate the chaudhries, they may also hold the key for any future setup.
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 1, Guests: 0)

Similar threads

HAIDER
2 dissident PTI MNAs in Sindh House come out in the open
2 3 4 5 6 7
Replies
102
Views
2K
bananarepublic
bananarepublic
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
PTI workers stage violent protest, enter Sindh House in Islamabad by force
Replies
11
Views
124
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
‘29 PTI MNAs want to join PML-N’
2 3 4 5
Replies
63
Views
3K
PakAlp
PakAlp
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Around 24 PTI MNAs staying in Sindh House, claims Raja Riaz
2 3
Replies
41
Views
733
Nefarious
Nefarious
Zibago
GOVT SHOULD COMPLETE ITS TENURE, SADIQ SANJRANI, CHAUDHRY BROTHERS AGREE
Replies
0
Views
355
Zibago
Zibago

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom