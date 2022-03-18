The PMLQ Conundrum Why the Importance

One of the smaller parties in our Parliament, PMLQ has been in the limelight these days. Both the Govt and Opposition are making hectic efforts to win its support. How can a smaller party with just 5 MNAs and 10MPs become so important?.The answer lies in the penetration of the Chaudhry Brothers' influence and support in major political parties. Just alone in PTI the Chaudhries have at least 15 MNAs elected on PTI tickets, many being their close relatives or from their Braradri. Also being in Politics for about five decades they have a social relationship with many political families of Pakistan.When Parvaiz Elahi got elected as a Speaker he bagged extra 22 votes to win the chair. He is a very shrewd and ambitious politician, had worked with him in electioneering in the past in the late 80s.I can name many of his relatives and friends that were elected on a loaned PTI ticket, some of them are well known. Will just post photos of few MNAs here.One thing is for sure one must never underestimate the chaudhries, they may also hold the key for any future setup.